Church Stretton ready for leaders

Second-placed Stretton welcome leaders Coven Athletic to Russells Meadow in the West Midlands League Division Two match of the day.

Stretton will go into the clash in confident mood after beating Walsall Town Swifts 3-2 at the weekend thanks to goals from James Hill, Owen Holdsworth and Dean Richards.

Telford Juniors crashed to a 7-2 defeat at home to Warstones Wanderers. Joey Moore and Luke Dent scored for Juniors.

AFC Bridgnorth Development lost 3-0 to visiting AFC Bentley.

In Division One, Allscott Heath are fourth in the early standings following a 3-0 win at Tipton Town.

Two goals from Thomas Horton and one from Francy Mpasi sealed the deal.