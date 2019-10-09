Advertising
Blue Bell up for the Challenge
There were mixed results for Telford Sunday League clubs in the first round of the Shropshire FA Sunday Challenge Cup.
Blue Bell are through to the next round after an impressive away-day success.
They travelled to Shrewsbury Sunday League Division Three side Beaten Track where they eased to a 3-0 victory.
Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets, playing their first fixture of the season, proved to be a little rusty as they were outgunned by visiting Harlescott Rangers, who eased through on the back of a 5-0 success.
The Crown came back empty handed, too, from their trip to Fox Wem as they went down 4-0.
In the all Telford League clash, visitors Shifnal Imperials proved to be far too strong for Division One rivals Lawley & Lightmoor Comets as they eased to an 8-1 victory.
Dawley have a cup final date to look forward to.
In the semi-final of the carried over CA Ford Memorial Cup, they travelled to Park Rangers and booked their place in November’s showpiece with Kings Arms Market Drayton with a 3-2 win.
In the Premier Division, with Hop & Vine’s clash against Kings Arms Market Drayton falling foul of the weather, there was only one fixture.
That saw The Talbot slip to a 4-1 reverse on home soil at the hands of Britannia, who climbed above their opponents into third spot.
There are new leaders in Division One after Bell & Bails lost 3-2 at home to St Georges.
The Lion cashed in by beating Travellers Joy 4-0 to move into top spot.
Wrockwardine Wood Juniors picked up a point from a 1-1 away draw against Captain Webb United, which was enough to lift them into second place.
