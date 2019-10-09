Blue Bell up for the Challenge

Blue Bell are through to the next round after an impressive away-day success.

They travelled to Shrewsbury Sunday League Division Three side Beaten Track where they eased to a 3-0 victory.

Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets, playing their first fixture of the season, proved to be a little rusty as they were outgunned by visiting Harlescott Rangers, who eased through on the back of a 5-0 success.

The Crown came back empty handed, too, from their trip to Fox Wem as they went down 4-0.

In the all Telford League clash, visitors Shifnal Imperials proved to be far too strong for Division One rivals Lawley & Lightmoor Comets as they eased to an 8-1 victory.

Dawley have a cup final date to look forward to.

In the semi-final of the carried over CA Ford Memorial Cup, they travelled to Park Rangers and booked their place in November’s showpiece with Kings Arms Market Drayton with a 3-2 win.

In the Premier Division, with Hop & Vine’s clash against Kings Arms Market Drayton falling foul of the weather, there was only one fixture.

Advertising

That saw The Talbot slip to a 4-1 reverse on home soil at the hands of Britannia, who climbed above their opponents into third spot.

There are new leaders in Division One after Bell & Bails lost 3-2 at home to St Georges.

The Lion cashed in by beating Travellers Joy 4-0 to move into top spot.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors picked up a point from a 1-1 away draw against Captain Webb United, which was enough to lift them into second place.