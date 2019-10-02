Telford fire out a title warning

United turned on the style to beat previously unbeaten Sandwell Ladies 3-1 with goals from Jemma Smith (two) and Charlotte Budd.

But there was no joy for Shrewsbury Town as lost 6-2 at Wyrley Ladies.

In National League Division One, The New Saints battled to a draw away to second-placed Long Eaton United.

Laura Pennington scored Saints, who face Ling Eaton again this weekend in the Women’s FA Cup