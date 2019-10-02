Advertising
Telford fire out a title warning
AFC Telford United produced their best performance of the season to climb joint top of the West Midlands League Division One North standings.
United turned on the style to beat previously unbeaten Sandwell Ladies 3-1 with goals from Jemma Smith (two) and Charlotte Budd.
But there was no joy for Shrewsbury Town as lost 6-2 at Wyrley Ladies.
In National League Division One, The New Saints battled to a draw away to second-placed Long Eaton United.
Laura Pennington scored Saints, who face Ling Eaton again this weekend in the Women’s FA Cup
