Menu

Advertising

Telford fire out a title warning

By Nick Elwell | Football | Published:

AFC Telford United produced their best performance of the season to climb joint top of the West Midlands League Division One North standings.

Telford fire out a title warning

United turned on the style to beat previously unbeaten Sandwell Ladies 3-1 with goals from Jemma Smith (two) and Charlotte Budd.

But there was no joy for Shrewsbury Town as lost 6-2 at Wyrley Ladies.

In National League Division One, The New Saints battled to a draw away to second-placed Long Eaton United.

Laura Pennington scored Saints, who face Ling Eaton again this weekend in the Women’s FA Cup

Football Sport Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News