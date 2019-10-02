Red-hot Mansell is the main man for Coracle

Rangers crashed 10-3 at home to the Coracle with five-goal Mansell doing most of the damage.

Alex Ryder (two), Dan Hagley, Jack Bakes and Mark Wigley added to Mansell’s haul, with Jay McQueen and Arron Sayve and Toby Mansell netting for the home side.

Smoke Stop bagged a welcome win, beating Baschurch 7-3 thanks to a hat-trick from John Hitchen, two goals from Harry Wedge and one each from James Burgess and Dylan Hikkier.

Jackson Dutton (two) and Brad Emberton were the men on target for Baschurch.

In the first round, Smoke Stack now face Sundorne Village while Coracle take on Steam Wagon.

Instones United made their top flight class tell as they blew the Bull in the Barne boys away in the A Rogers Memorial Cup.

The reigning Premier Division champions hit the goal trail to beat Division One outfit Barne 10-2.

Rich Harris led the charge into the next round, and a clash with Ellesmere Sunday, with a hat-trick while Grant Butler and Jodey Davies both scored twice. Steve Rogers, Daryl Rogers and James Jehu completed the rout. George Robinson grabbed both goals for Barne.

Advertising

Boars Athletic pushed Loppington Wem all the way but finally went down to a Jake Brown goal. Loppington now face a trip to Beacon in the next round.

Charles Darwin beat Dun Cow 3-1 thanks a brace from Charlie Warren brace and a strike from Adam Weston. Dan Simpson replied. Darwin will tackle Telegraph in the first round.

Premier Division leaders Snailbeach dropped their first points of the season after being held to a 3-3 draw by visiting Cruckton Rovers.

Snailbeach found the net through Callum Bennet, Adam Davies and an own goal, but Kev Renshaw, Joe Parry and Matt Jones hit back to secure a share of the spoils for Rovers.

Advertising

Andy Jones was in fine form as Beacon shone against Telegraph.

Jones helped himself to a treble as Beacon powered to an emphatic 7-1 success.

Craig Owen grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal for the Telegraph.

The top of table clash in Division One between Beeches Bayston Hill and Red Barn proved to be a tight affair.

But in the end, strikes from Tom Howells and James Brett saw leaders Red Barn to a 2-1 triumph and a fourth straight win.

Saha Peacock put their recent woes behind them to claim a welcome victory at the expense of Rock Rovers.

Owain Williams impressed with a hat-trick while Keegan Green and Jim Thornton also notched for the hosts.

Liam Robinson bagged all three goals for Rock, who didn’t help their cause by missing a penalty.

In Division Two, Dorrington had to fight hard to claim a win against bottom-of-the-table Brockton Rovers.

Goals from Eddie Walsh and Dan Colby cancelled out an effort from Nathan Hughes to finally secure a 2-1 victory.

The Brick crashed 5-2 at home to Fox Wem.

Josh Taylor and Jamie Collins scored for the home side, but Daz Kay, with a brace, Brad Davies, Adam Taylor and Ian Finch saw the Foxes to victory.

Monkmoor United beat Bull Athletic 4-2 thanks to goals from Keeshan Robson, Kevin Price, Phil Barnett and Louis Taylor. Gaz and Alex Bromley replied.

Division Three leaders Compasses United continued their blistering start to the season.

United made it four wins from four with a 5-2 success at AFC Coleham.

Ebraham Sahatch, Matt Teggin, Markin Maddox, Ross Bywater and Steve Harris all hit the back of the net for the table-toppers.

Coleham’s goals came from Ian Roberts and James Cross.