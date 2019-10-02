Advertising
Park Rangers cash in to grab top spot
Park Rangers have moved into pole position in the early Telford Sunday League standings.
With Premier Division rivals Telford Scaffolding Services’ clash with Hop & Vine postponed, Rangers took full advantage with a 4-1 success at home to Britannia.
Defending champions Dawley finally grabbed their first three-point haul of the season as they eased to a comfortable 6-0 win at Royal British Legion.
The Talbot picked up their first win of the season, beating Kings Arms Market Drayton 4-2 at home.
Division One leaders Bell & Bails continued their impressive run of form with a tight 3-2 win on the road at Captain Webb United.
Wrockwardine Wood Juniors edged out Travellers Joy 5-4 to climb back into second place. Third-placed The Lion beat Pheasant 3-2 to maintain their position.
Bluebell are also in good form and they recorded 4-1 triumph at home to St Georges.
Lawley & Lightmoor Comets picked up their first points of the season thanks to a comfortable 5-1 success away to The Crown.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment