Park Rangers cash in to grab top spot

With Premier Division rivals Telford Scaffolding Services’ clash with Hop & Vine postponed, Rangers took full advantage with a 4-1 success at home to Britannia.

Defending champions Dawley finally grabbed their first three-point haul of the season as they eased to a comfortable 6-0 win at Royal British Legion.

The Talbot picked up their first win of the season, beating Kings Arms Market Drayton 4-2 at home.

Division One leaders Bell & Bails continued their impressive run of form with a tight 3-2 win on the road at Captain Webb United.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors edged out Travellers Joy 5-4 to climb back into second place. Third-placed The Lion beat Pheasant 3-2 to maintain their position.

Bluebell are also in good form and they recorded 4-1 triumph at home to St Georges.

Lawley & Lightmoor Comets picked up their first points of the season thanks to a comfortable 5-1 success away to The Crown.