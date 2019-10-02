Joshua Carpenter shares top billing as Clee Hill cruise to victory

Carpenter took his season’s tally to 11 with a hat-trick in the 6-2 success away to Hereford Pegasus Reserves.

But on this occasion Carpenter had to share top billing as team-mate Ryan Clarke also helped himself to a treble.

The victory saw table-topping United open up a two-point gap on second-placed Holme Lacy, who were held in home soil to a 2-2 draw by visiting Westfields Reserves. United take a break from league action this weekend when they host Ledbury in the HFA Charity Bowl.

Ludlow Colts’ scheduled Shropshire Community Cup clash with Albrighton was postponed due to Albrighton not being able to field a team.

Colts, who welcome Wellington Reserves in the HFA Charity Bowl on Saturday, progress to the second round via a walkover.

But there was no joy for Colts’ reserve side as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat at Herefordshire FA County League Division One high-fliers Ross Juniors.