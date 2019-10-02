Brian Flynn calls for quick solution at Wrexham

Moors proved too strong for the struggling Dragons as they handed caretaker boss Flynn his first defeat.

Jamey Osborne curled in Solihull’s opener after collecting Wrexham keeper Christian Dibble’s punched clearance.

The midfielder then set up Jamie Reckord to shoot into the roof of the net.

Bobby Grant gave Wrexham hope with a tap-in, but Osborne scored direct from a corner to seal the win.

Flynn said: “The probability is I will be (still in charge) on Saturday. This could turn into a drastic situation and if it’s not solved pretty soon then the team will suffer. They need guidance, they need a leader and that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve got two games now every week until the end of October, so it’s important that things are resolved pretty quickly.”