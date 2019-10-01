Menu

Oswestry Town open up a gap at the top

By Nick Elwell | Football | Published:

Oswestry Town hold a three-point advantage at the top of the North West Counties First Division South standings following the last round of matches.

Town kicked off the weekend schedule with a 2-1 success at home to Barnton. Steven Evans gave the hosts the lead two minutes before half-time with Michael O’Reilly adding a second on 76 minutes.

A late goal from Sam Horton gave Barnton some hope, but Town saw out the final few minutes to record their ninth win in 11 league games.

A last-ditch goal from Tawanda Melusi earned Ellesmere Rangers a point at Stockport Town.

William Wells had put Rangers in front on 26 minutes, only for the hosts to hit back and lead 2-1 as the game entered stoppage time. But Melusi then popped up to earn his side a reward for their efforts.

