Briscoe is spot on as Wem Town spring a derby-day surprise

Town upset the odds to beat third-placed Bridgnorth – a victory that moved them away from the foot of the West Midlands League Premier Division table.

Manager Josh Gough was proud of his young charges on Saturday and pleased with the character they showed to get the win.

“We went to Bridgnorth, with no-one giving us a chance of getting a result,” said Gough. “I was quietly confident, because of our performance against Shawbury the week before.

“We narrowly lost that game, but we showed the right application and I knew if we did similar against Bridgnorth, we had a chance.

“We got the lead, then Bridgnorth levelled, but we held it together and then with seven minutes to go, we snuck a penalty.

“I was incredibly pleased with the mentality and the confidence that the lads showed. It was a great result.”

Midfielder Callum Briscoe hit the winning spot-kick for Wem, after Dylan Hillier’s opener had been cancelled out.

Briscoe was the match winner but Gough singled out 18-year-old centre back Brandon Rushton as Wem’s star performer.

“It’s Brandon’s first season in men’s football,” said Gough. “He defended very well in a back three at the weekend. Saturday was definitely his best performance in a Wem shirt.

“Brandon’s been thrown in at the deep end but he has an appetite to learn and he continues to improve with every game.”

Shifnal Town were in seventh heaven after extending their perfect start to their league campaign.

Danny Carter’s side maintained their hold on top spot with a 5-1 win at home to Worcester Raiders.

Town survived an early scare when Raiders had an effort ruled out for offside before taking the lead through Kyle Montague.

Jay Holdcroft grabbed a second with a low shot, but the visitors cut the deficit before the break when Sam Carey’s long-range effort deceived keeper Jake James.

But Shifnal then upped the ante after the break to run out comfortable winners. Ben Perks side-footed home from close range to make it 3-1 and it was very much game over when Raiders’ Arron Drake headed a cross past his own keeper.

Rees Wedderburn wrapped up the scoring with a fifth late on.