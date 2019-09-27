Whitchurch Alport boss Luke Goddard plans changes

Unbeaten Alport head to Merseyside outfit Bootle in the North West Counties Premier Division tonight three days after their triumph over Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The league contest pits second against fifth before Goddard’s men welcome 1874 Northwich, who are eighth, to Yockings Park on Monday evening.

“We made a few changes that we perhaps wouldn’t have just to save a few of the legs going into tonight and Monday,” said Goddard, who made it five trophies in three years for Alport this week.

“We managed to do that and still win the competition. It shows the strength in the squad. Credit to the players, they’re the ones that produce the goods on the pitch.

“Dan Skelton who came off the bench has been an ever-present for us. Steve Jones with his experience, Sean Griffiths our vice-captain did not make the 16. I’ve played a couple of games myself but didn’t make the 16.

“We’ll make changes going into tonight and then into Monday. If we can do that OK we’ve got a chance at two positive results.”

Goddard stresses his players will be ready for a different test that faces them tonight in what is likely to be a scrappy clash at Bootle, instead of the pristine conditions they enjoyed at Shrewsbury.

“Everything is perfect if you look around Shrewsbury Town but we go to Merseyside and it’s a far different atmosphere, a bit more intimidating,” he added.

“That’s why you have to have a little bit more about yourself for scraps, but you need the quality still.” It’s much different to the final on Tuesday night.

“It’s a tough ask. Everyone keeps asking if we’re in a false position but I don’t think so. We’ve played 11 games in all competitions and won nine and drew one.

“That highlights to me we’ve got to be doing something right. We’ve beat higher-ranked opposition in the Cups. We beat a Shrewsbury team of players that if they don’t make it at that level they’ll drop down to play at a good standard.”