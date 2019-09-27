Caretaker bosses battle on at Market Drayton Town

The duo have stepped up from their respective roles of assistant manager and coach following Steve McCormick’s decision to step down after the 2-0 NPL South East Division reverse to Frickey Athletic last Saturday.

That defeat was followed by a 7-0 loss to Loughborough in midweek.

A trip Sutton Coldfield awaits tomorrow with Drayton in desperate need of a pick-me-up.

Sutton also have just three points but have played five games to Drayton’s 10.

Meanwhile, Drayton say they are “actively seeking” to appoint a new manager In the interim, assistant manager Nick Roberts and coach John Timmis take charge of team matters.

Obliged to field a side including two 16-year-olds and three more players only two years their senior, Drayton were simply no match for powerful, purposeful opponents.

Only central defender Paul McMullen and goalkeeper Ash Rawlins were able to offer any realistic experience to a desperately young Town line-up that tried hard, sparked on occasion but, in truth, simply didn’t have the clout to compete with any consistency.

Four down at half-time to goals by Alex Steadman, Charlie Scanlon, Josh Riley and Rob Norris, Town had Rawlins to thank for limiting Loughborough to just three more from Norris, Luke Thorogood and Daniel Gordon in the second.

What made matters even more unpalatable for Town supporters was that Frickley had an even worse record – the only side in the section still without a victory.

‘Right decision’

McCormick, who took over from Martyn Davies in May after 12 years as assistant to him and assorted other Town managers, said he was bitterly disappointed but making “the right decision.”

He claimed the club’s “very tight” budget for experienced players and a run of injuries and availability among those they did have were key factors. He knew the situation when he took the job unpaid, but had found it a greater issue than expected.

Foreshadowing Tuesday’s events, he added: “You simply can’t play too many youngsters in the same team in the Northern Premier. You just can’t make it without players who have been around – and in that competition, it costs.

“I wish Drayton Town all the very best for the future and sincerely hope the great spirit they have there will eventually see them through again. But it really is getting tougher. ”

For their part, Town move on to Sutton Coldfield on Saturday for a crucial bottom-of-the table clash. Both have just three points – but ominously, Drayton have played 10 games, double that of their opponents.