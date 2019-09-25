Wrockwardine Wood continue their fine form

Staring down the barrel, 2-0 down at the break, Simon Clemson scored for the hosts, and was on hand again in the final minute to secure a point for Wrockwardine.

That result gave Wellington Amateurs Development the chance to go top with a win in their home fixture against Albrighton, and they did just that, edging an end-to-end encounter 4-2.

Last year’s league winners Shrewsbury Juniors did just enough to pick up three points at home to Prees, running out 3-2 winners.

Callum Routley had put Juniors ahead before they were pegged back by a Ryan Embleton strike.

James Jehu restored the hosts’ advantage just before the break and then Daryl Rogers extended their lead shortly after the interval. A Macaulay Clifton strike looked to give Prees a way back in to the game, but the visitors were unable to force a late equaliser.

Madeley Sports bounced back from defeat last week to hammer St Martins Village 7-2 on the road. A hat-trick from Mark Pritchard, two from Ryan Edwards and a goal apiece for Adam Spreckley and Shaun Davies did the damage for Madeley.

In the weekend’s other game, Stoke Heath secured their second win of the season with a 6-2 triumph against Brown Clee.