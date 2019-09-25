Telford Scaffolding build on a strong start

An emphatic 6-0 victory at home to Kings Arms Market Drayton made it three wins from three for table-topping Services.

Park Rangers are leading the chasing pack following an entertaining 5-3 victory against visiting Hop & Vine.

Royal British Legion kicked off their season with a 5-1 success at Britannia. Defending champions Dawley are still unable to shake off their indifferent start, recording a 4-4 draw at home to The Talbot.

Bell and Bails head Division One on goal difference.

They made it seven points from nine with a 5-2 home win against Bluebell .

Travellers Joy are second following after beating The Crown 3-0 on home soil.

Early leaders Wrockwardine Wood Juniors slipped to third spot after suffering their first defeat of the season – 4-2 at the hands of visitors The Lion.

The Pheasant picked up the points on the road at Lawley & Lightmoor Comets thanks to a 2-0 success.

St Georges suffered a second successive reverse, going down at home to Captain Webb United by the odd goal in five.