Telford Scaffolding build on a strong start
Telford Scaffolding Services maintained their perfect start in the Premier Division of the Telford Sunday League.
An emphatic 6-0 victory at home to Kings Arms Market Drayton made it three wins from three for table-topping Services.
Park Rangers are leading the chasing pack following an entertaining 5-3 victory against visiting Hop & Vine.
Royal British Legion kicked off their season with a 5-1 success at Britannia. Defending champions Dawley are still unable to shake off their indifferent start, recording a 4-4 draw at home to The Talbot.
Bell and Bails head Division One on goal difference.
They made it seven points from nine with a 5-2 home win against Bluebell .
Travellers Joy are second following after beating The Crown 3-0 on home soil.
Early leaders Wrockwardine Wood Juniors slipped to third spot after suffering their first defeat of the season – 4-2 at the hands of visitors The Lion.
The Pheasant picked up the points on the road at Lawley & Lightmoor Comets thanks to a 2-0 success.
St Georges suffered a second successive reverse, going down at home to Captain Webb United by the odd goal in five.
