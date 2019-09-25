Telford College face Premier League sides

The boys’ first team have entered the Community & Education Football Alliance, which pits teams representing Premier League clubs and EFL against each other.

It’s the only competition for club community organisations that boast the club name and kit.

It means the college’s Haybridge Campus will be welcoming clubs such as Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Sheffield United, Walsall and Birmingham City over the next few months.

Their next match is against Swindon Town on October 16.

Ashley Bowler, teaching and learning mentor for sport at the college, said: “The continuation of our excellent work with Wolverhampton Wanderers means our teams this year have been entered into some fantastic leagues against other Premier League foundation sides.

“This gives our students the best possible playing experience, representing a Premier League football club, and receiving first-class coaching.

“We are really looking forward to seeing how the students get on this year and urge fellow students to come down on Wednesday afternoons and support both our male and female teams.”

Telford College runs several sports courses in partnership with Wolves, giving students access to Molineux and the Compton Park training ground while getting the chance to work closely with UEFA-licensed coaches.

The kit was presented to the team by the club’s community foundation.

Goalkeeper Karim Awad added: “It’s great being part of the academy.

“The standard is high and we’re all improving our skills and fitness.”

Alongside the first team, the college’s boys second team will play in the local county league this season, while the girls team line up in the AOC Sport Midland League.