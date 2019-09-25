Champions Instones United fire an early title warning to rivals

Loppington/Wem were swept aside 5-2 as United fired out an early title warning.

Louis Irvine, Cam Davies, Jordon Davies, James Jehu and Daryll Rogers were the men on target for the hosts.

Loppinton replied through Callum McKelly and Dan Cohen.

Cruckton Rovers also opened their campaign in style.

A rearranged clash saw them head to Norbury and they returned home with all three points.

Strikes from Arron Simm, Tim Heaton, Harry Morris and Christian Oldham secured a 4-1 win. Nial Thomas grabbed what proved to be a consolation effort for Norbury.

Red Barn and Beeches Bayston Hill both made it three wins from three outings in Division One.

The Barn boys top the table on goal difference after a hat-trick from Arron Hodge helped fire them to an 8-1 victory at Dun Cow.

James Brett (two), Tom Howells, Arron Gough and Jack Bothwell added the other goals. Joe Higgins replied for the hosts.

Beeches also won on the road – 4-1 at Rock Rovers.

Joe Pusey was on the mark for Rovers, but single strikes from Lewis Rocke and Liam Edwards and a brace from Tom Handcock sent the visitors home happy.

Coton Rovers hit the goal trail to run in 10 without reply against Saha Peacock.

Arron Pinches and Dave Jones led the way with hat-tricks while Matty Allen, John McKee, Owen McLorie and Alex Beddoes all netted once.

Boars Head saw off Ellesmere Rangers 5-3 on home soil. Christian Wilkinson bagged a brace and he was joined on the scoresheet by Christian McIntosh, Nat Gregson and Adam Couzens.

Chris Stevens scored twice and Tom Quantrell once for the visitors.

The top-of-the-table clash in Division Two between leaders Bull Athletic and Minsterley Rangers ended all square at 2-2.

Hodnet look like a side that could be in the mix when the end-of-season honours are handed out.

They eased their way to three points as the expense of Monkmoor thanks to nine-goal blast.

Nicky Parker and Conner Dunne shared top billing with a hat-trick each.

Nathan Bamford (two) and Archie Walkerdine also found the back of the net.

Brockton Rovers went down by the odd goal in seven at home to The Brick.

Robbie Hartshorn bagged a treble for Rovers, but still ended up on the losing side as Josh Taylor, with a brace, Arron Williams and Brad Mitchell clinched the points for the visitors.

Fox Inn Wem and The Coracle Colts shared six goals in an entertaining clash.

Ryan Brownfield, Adam Taylor and Daz Kay struck for the Foxes with Callum Mammone, Lee Turner and Ryan Mansell replying.

Smoke Stop were blown away by high-flying Compasses United in Division Three.

Steve Harris led the way for Compasses with a hat-trick while Matt Teggin (two), Jack Heath (two), Marcel Nghoms and Ebraham Sahteh also found the route to goal.

Jack Davies and two-goal James Burgess hit back for the home side.

Beaten Track reversed their fixture with Baschurch and it paid off as they won 7-0.

Nathan Qaor was the star turn with as he helped himself to a hat-trick.

Phil Smith, Ewan Evans, Sam Jones and Ben Jones completed a comfortable win for Track.

Steam Wagon are on a roll after making it three wins from thanks to a 1-0 success against Sports Village.

Josh Morgan grabbed the all-important goal.