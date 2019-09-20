Haughmond set for tough Prem test

The Leicestershire club, currently third in the table, have won four and drawn two of their six league games in the early weeks of the season, with Haughmond boss Dan Williams anticipating a tough game.

“They’ve got promoted and have started really well, which isn’t a surprise,” said Williams.

“I believe all the teams that have come up from the other two feeder leagues are pretty well set.

“They get big attendances and a decent budget, so I’d expect them and Warwick to definitely be towards the top end of the table, so, yes, it’s a tough game, as they all are.

“They’ve had a really good start and I doubt they could have wished for much better really.”

Haughmond have won their last three matches with FA Vase victories over Stone Old Alleynians and Shifnal Town arriving either side of their opening league win of the season at Coventry United.

Williams expects to have more selection options this weekend as Steve Hole, Joe Parry, Cameron Davies and Reece Taylor are all set to be available for the Shrewsbury club.

They missed last Saturday’s 1-0 win, secured by a goal from Harry Morris, at Shifnal in the Vase.

Williams added: “The result was much better than the performance, put it that way, which is the only thing that matters in a cup game.”

In the North West Counties First Division South, second-placed FC Oswestry Town host sixth-placed Wythenshawe, St Martins go to Abbey Hey and Ellesmere Rangers host Maine Road.