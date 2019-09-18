The New Saints marching on with fourth win

Yasmin Evans and Laura Morris fired braces alongside Katie Doster’s effort as the Saints continue their pace near the summit of the National League Division One Midlands.

After following up an opening-day defeat with four wins, TNS are second, level on 12 points with leaders Wolves.

Rebecca-Lee Brown netted four as Shifnal Town Ladies beat Kewford Eagles to climb to fourth. Dannielle Jones scored the other.

Shrewsbury Town Women were edged out in a nine-goal thriller at Solihull Sporting.

Lauren Jones scored twice for Town, with Zoe Child and Beth Francis also on target.

AFC Telford Ladies were beaten 5-2 at early leaders Sandwell Ladies. Madison Jones netted twice for the Bucks.