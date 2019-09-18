Advertising
Telford Scaffolding Services stun the reigning champs
Telford Sunday League newcomers Telford Scaffolding Services have wasted little time making an impact.
Services followed up their opening day success with an eye-catching 5-3 victory away to reigning Premier Division champions Dawley.
The win lifted Services two-points clear of second-placed Park Rangers, who won 2-0 at The Talbot.
Britannia secured their first points of the season thanks to a 2-1 away success at Hop & Vine.
In Division One, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors made it two wins from two with an 8-2 victory at The Crown .
Bluebell boast the same record following a 3-2 home over Captain Webb United to move into second place on goal difference.
Travellers Joy overcame visiting Lawley & Lightmoor Comets by the odd-goal in seven.
Bell & Bails edged to a 3-2 win at The Lion while Pheasant picked up their first victory, beating St Georges 4-2.
