Telford Scaffolding Services stun the reigning champs

Services followed up their opening day success with an eye-catching 5-3 victory away to reigning Premier Division champions Dawley.

The win lifted Services two-points clear of second-placed Park Rangers, who won 2-0 at The Talbot.

Britannia secured their first points of the season thanks to a 2-1 away success at Hop & Vine.

In Division One, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors made it two wins from two with an 8-2 victory at The Crown .

Bluebell boast the same record following a 3-2 home over Captain Webb United to move into second place on goal difference.

Travellers Joy overcame visiting Lawley & Lightmoor Comets by the odd-goal in seven.

Bell & Bails edged to a 3-2 win at The Lion while Pheasant picked up their first victory, beating St Georges 4-2.