Hot-shot Brown shows his men the way to goal

Brown led the way with a five-goal blast as Barne hammered Saha/Peacock 15-0 in Division One of the Shrewsbury Sunday League.

Cal Bebb was also among the goals with a hat-trick as Barne kicked off their season in style.

Ash Watkins, Ben Morris, Charlie Lewis all struck twice and Dean Evans once.

Red Barn dug deep to bag a 3-2 win at home to Boars Head.

Henry Titley Wall, Sean Gough and Arron Gough earned the hosts the points. Luke Baltham and Paul Ashley replied.

Harlescott did Ellesmere a favour and reversed their fixture but it did not work out for them as they went down 5-3.

Ellesmere’s new signings proved their worth with goals from Brendan Price, Chris Stevens, Will Gilbert, Tristian Lloyd and Kenny Griffiths securing the points.

Ryan Kenny, with a brace, and Dan Parry scored for Harlescott.

Netted

Beeches got off to a good start at their new surroundings, beating Dun Cow 1-0 – Liam Edwards with the all-important goal.

Coton Rovers hit Rock Rovers for six as hat-trick hero Alex Beddoes, Mark Chatwin, Will Tudor and Owen McLorie found the net.

Olllie Kesterton and Jordon Wellard netted for Rovers.

Snailbeach made it two wins from two in the Premier Division with a 4-2 triumph over Beacon.

Doubles from Adam Davies and Marcus Ashley saw the leaders home.

Luke Baltham and Paul Ashley were the men on target for Beacon

Newly-promoted Charles Darwin went down 2-1 at home to Telegraph,

Charlie Warren notched for the hosts but Rob Caldwall and Luke Tench saw the visitors to victory.

Hodnet, Bull Athletic and Minsterley Rangers all have six points from six in Division Two.

It was a family day for Hodnet as Nathan and Chris Brayford and Nicky and Dan Parker all struck, along with Archie Walkdene, in their 5-0 win at Monkmoor.

Will Bourne scored four to help fire Bull to 7-1 away-day success at The Brick.

Ryan Pugh, Pat Ianson and Alex Bromley joined Bourne on the scoresheet. Jamie Collings replied for the Brick.

Minsterley Rangers battled their way to a 2-0 success against Brockton thanks to strikes from Jack Riley and Tom Sayce.

Dorrington went down at home 3-2 to Fox Wem.

Steam Wagon are chugging along nicely at the top of Division Three after making it two wins from two.

After hitting the net eight times on the opening day of the season, the Wagon hot-shots fared even better this week as they put 10 without reply past Baschurch.

Sam Crumton led the goal rush with a five-timer while Will Twyford struck twice. Sam Jones, Tom Lysaght and Stu Evans completed the rout for the early leaders.

Compasses United and Sports Village also boast perfect two wins from two records.

Steve Harris and Martin Maddocks both netted twice in United’s 6-0 success at Dun Cow Youth.

Braham Sahateh and Matt Teggin added the other goals to seal a comfortable win.

Sports had two players bagging a brace – Ant Higgins and Sam Smout – and Nat Groom striking once in their 5-0 triumph away to Smoke Stop.

Dolphin are up and running after beating Coleham AFC.

Mark Jones (two), Ben Roberts (two) and Mark Rawlings were the men on target for the visitors.