Battling Ludlow Colts go down with a fight

Colts, who powered to the First Division title last season, headed to Kington Town with seven players unavailable, three of them strikers.

But the visitors made light of their problems during a first half that saw them more than match their hosts.

And Colts’ efforts rewarded when they broke the deadlock. An in-swinging corner routine straight off the training ground and delivered by from Sam Thomas, found Jack Gittoes and he fired home.

Kington upped the game after the interval and started to control proceedings.

And they found an equaliser with a stunning strike into the top right-hand corern moments after a fine double save from Colts goalkeeper Regan Tonkinson.

The intensity levels went up a notch after the goal and the home side were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men following a two-footed tackle on Tonkinson.

Colts then saw penalty appeals following a challenge in Gittoes waved away before the hosts bagged the winner 15 minutes from time.

Final score 2- 1 to the home team.