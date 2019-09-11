Wrexham drawn at home to St Mirren

The Dragons, who were were entered in to the Scottish competition to represent the Vanarama National League alongside Solihull Moors, overcame Ayr on penalties in the last round.

Boss Bryan Hughes handed six players their debuts in that clash.

“I felt it was a brave decision to play them on Saturday, but I stuck to my guns,” he said. “Recent results haven’t been going well for us so I could easily have played our strongest 11. But it’s a great opportunity for the players to start getting experience.”

The ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of October 12/13.

Draw: Arbroath v Clyde, Airdrieonians v Elgin City, Raith Rovers v Glenavon, Partick Thistle v Connah’s Quay Nomads, Wrexham v St Mirren Colts, Stenhousemuir v Waterford, Solihull Moors v Ballymena United or Rangers Colts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Alloa Athletic.