Whitchurch Alport’s big day in FA Cup ends with 2-0 defeat

Alport lost 2-0 to Leek Town, but came out with their heads held high after giving their higher-ranked opposition a good run for their money in front of 797 fans.

Luke Goddard’s side, of the North West Counties Premier, started well against Leek, who play one step higher – in the Northern Premier Division One South East.

Joe Cuff was not far from putting them in front on the half-hour mark either, beating his marker and narrowly missing the target with an angled drive.

But it was Leek who broke the deadlock in the first qualifying round tie shortly after the break, with a long-range effort from Jake Twyford finding the net via a heavy deflection off an Alport shirt.

Jud Ellis and Steve Jones both went close to equalising for the hosts, but Leek made sure of the victory late on through Rob Stevenson.

Haughmond, meanwhile, got their first Midland Premier win of the season.

At the level again following promotion from the West Midlands Premier as runners-up, they enjoyed a 2-0 success at Coventry United.

The triumph leaves Mond 15th in the 20-team division, six matches into the campaign.

They have picked up one win, two draws and three losses.