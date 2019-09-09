Market Drayton Town throw it away against Lincoln United

Battling well to recover from central defender Michael Jacklin’s unmarked first-half header, Town deservedly equalised on 70 minutes when Joe Thomas snapped up a close-in chance created by sub Yao Christoph Aziamale’s determination and an impressive flurry of passes.

A minute later, they were leading 2-1 with an even better strike, Harvey Howell calmly driving the ball hard and low just inside the post through a goalmouth melee from 18 yards.

A dramatic recovery from a pretty dire first half, in which a rampant Lincoln twice hit the woodwork, beckoned.

But so too, did Drayton’s unhappy knack – emphasised against United by the absence of several more experienced hands – of conceding soft goals at Greenfields.

Within minutes, Charlie West, a full-back, was rising unmarked at the far post to head in Jack Wightwick’s pass for Lincoln’s equaliser, a gift-goal that spurred them on to claim their first away win of the season with Alberto Seidi claiming the decider.

During the 10 minutes remaining, Town again impressed going forward with the outstanding Ryan McLean sealing his claim to their man-of-the-match honours, but were shown how it’s done as Lincoln defended in depth.

The meagre attendance of 82 was the lowest in the division, a marked contrast to the FA Cup tie clash at neighbouring Whitchurch, where nearly 800 watched their 2-0 defeat by Leek Town.