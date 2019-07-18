Dan Beddows injury a blow for Market Drayton Town

The injury, sustained in the early minutes of Town’s opening pre-season game with 1874 Northwich at Greenfields, was initially not thought to be serious.

At the time, the player himself described it as a 'bit of a tweak' which would not prevent him leading Town into their derby game with AFC Telford a few days later.

But it did, and ongoing inspections and tests culminated this week in medics diagnosing a problem with ligaments.

Town boss Steve McCormick has arranged for specialist treatment in Telford.

He said he’d been warned the injury’s an 'awkward one that’s not easy to spot and mend and could take six to eight weeks' to recover fully from.

“It’s a big blow for Dan but it’s also setback for us as a club,” said McCormick.

“We’ve had two games in which I’ve tried to give a lot of our younger players a chance to show what they can do against good opposition.

“Rocester away is where we must change up a gear. I’ll be cutting the squad for that game to 18 or 19 and expect more from them. That’s where they’ll really start having to play for their places.

“We’ve made several signings – some new, more experienced faces will be at training on Tuesday too.

“Things are shaping up well. The way things are going I think we should have what I had hoped for - most if not all last season’s squad with some additions to strengthen the mix.”