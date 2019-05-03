Wrexham suffer play-off anguish

Nearly 7,000 supporters packed in to The Racecourse Ground to watch both sides battle it out for the chance to take on Salford at the weekend, with a trip to Wembley on offer beyond that.

The first half was scrappy and generated few chances and there was no surprise that both sides went in without a goal at the break.

Kieran Kennedy thought he’d put the home side ahead 10 minutes into the second half only to see his goal ruled out because of a dubious foul on Luke Southwood.

With nether side able to break the deadlock inside 90 minutes the game moved into extra time, and Southwood was quickly called into action to stop substitute Jermaine McGlashan turning his first real touch into a goal.

The Racecourse, however, was silenced when Hollands hit an outstanding volley from the edge of the area that Rob Lainton had no hope of stopping.

Minutes later Shaun Pearson saw his header cleared off the line and it was to be the last chance Wrexham had to get anything out of the game.