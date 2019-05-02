Play-offs a lottery but Wrexham must believe

The Dragons are preparing for their tilt on a Football League return 11 years after their 2007/08 relegation.

Wrexham finished fourth in the National League and tonight welcome seventh-placed Eastleigh to the Racecourse in a play-off eliminator – the pre-semi-final stage newly introduced to the division this season.

Wrexham, who lost former boss Sam Ricketts to Shrewsbury in December, finished 10 points above their visitors. Hughes said: “We are fully focused on the job in hand. It’s a lottery in the play-offs, but building belief is key ahead of this big game.” The semi-finals, involving Solihull Moors and Salford, are on Saturday and Sunday. Fylde and Harrogate played the other eliminator last night.