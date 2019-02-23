Sky Sports' Johnny Phillips: Bruno deserves his shot at a glorious final bow

With Brighton & Hove Albion’s progression to the quarter-finals of the competition, much-loved fullback Bruno has been given an opportunity to shine once more.

And nobody deserves one last shot at a trophy more than this affable Spaniard.

The veteran defender has not been able to hold down a place in the starting line-up for Premier League games under manager Chris Hughton this season, but he has been entrusted with a first team spot for the Cup run.

At 38, he is as keen as ever to continue playing at the highest level. For many years he was Brighton’s most dependable player but, as the legs have slowed, he has found it harder to maintain the level of performance needed week in week out at this level.

Bruno is a fascinating character.

He lives by a strict gluten-free diet. Sugary liquids are off the menu, with coconut water, green tea and the odd espresso his drinks of choice.

He is big on sleeping too. In an interview at the club’s training ground last year, he told me what he believes is the key to longevity in a football career.

“I’m trying to sleep nine or 10 hours a day. As you’re getting older you need longer time to recover and resting properly is so important,” he explained.

Advertising

“I am really strict with my diet. I’ve got a big routine, so that every day when I wake up I try and do the same things.”

His regime has helped him achieve a body fat percentage of just 5.8, the envy of many of his team-mates.

Bruno has become an icon of the Brighton success story and, apart from his yearning for some traditional Catalonian food, he is at home on the south coast.

“When we came to England my little one was one month old and my oldest was four years. Of course they are bilingual, they speak Spanish and English to the same level,” he added.

Advertising

Bruno has earned cult hero status at Brighton (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

“My missus would love to stay here as well. That’s one of the keys to having good performances on the pitch, because if you are happy where you are living and you adapt yourself to the English culture, the English habits, that’s one of the keys.”

He attributes much of his longevity to the strong family behind him.

When he first left his home in Catalonia and signed for Almeria, his partner was moved to the tears at the thought of the upheaval.

But they quickly settled and were sorry to leave when the chance for him to join Valencia and play Champions’ League football came around. Moving to England proved little trouble.

Bruno is a cult hero in the stands at the Amex Stadium. Reluctant to acknowledge as much, it is his unwavering commitment on and off the pitch that is the reason supporters have taken him to their hearts so willingly.

He has shared the pain of three separate play-off failures, before Brighton finally achieved automatic promotion in the 2016/17 season.

Last season he became the subject of a mural in the city. Supporters were proud to head off to North Laine in Brighton’s city centre to view the giant mural on the wall of Gelato Gusto, an ice cream parlour, dedicated to El Capitan. It was a reminder of his status in the city.

“I didn’t expect that. I think it’s unbelievable,” he said, when he saw the tribute.

“To be on one of the nicest streets in Brighton, North Laine is one of the busiest places. I thought it was a joke at first because a lot of friends were sending me pictures of it, but afterwards I realised it was a real one it’s so impressive and it’s an honour for me to be there.”

Supporters would love to see him walk out at Wembley in the club’s colours.

That prospect is just one game away, if Brighton can negotiate a tricky tie at Millwall next month. Looking further ahead, the club have already made it clear they would like to see Bruno stay with them as long as possible. He is a strong supporter of Albion In The Community, the club’s charitable arm, and there is a clear bond between player and club that has built up over the last seven years. He is out of contract this summer, but it would be no surprise to see him step into a coaching role at some level.

Brighton’s game against Chelsea has been postponed this weekend, but he would have been unlikely to feature beyond a place on the substitutes’ bench anyway. Whether or not Hughton keeps him in the Cup side now that the competition has become very serious for Brighton remains to be seen. For more than just sentiment’s sake, I hope he does. Bruno is a credit to his profession.

A dedicated professional who has become a role model during his time in England, on and off the pitch, few would begrudge him an Indian summer with the Cup.