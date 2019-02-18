Christian Oldham fills Hole for Haughmond with stunner – WATCH

Second-placed Mond’s 3-1 home comeback victory over Smethwick Rangers saw them eat further into Tividale’s lead as the front-runners could only manage a home draw with Malvern.

Thirty-one goal top scorer Hole, who was out with a hamstring injury thought not to be too serious, was not missed as a brace from his replacement Christian Oldham sealed the crucial three points and further cranked up the pressure at the top.

A makeshift Haughmond side, including boss Dan Williams on the bench, was without key suspended duo Carl Rogers and Charlie Mussellwhite while Dave Howells was also absent.

Struggling Smethwick had threatened to rip up the form book after taking an early lead inside five minutes through Ben Eberle – the first goal Williams’ side have conceded in 10 games – but Harry Morris netted from a Scott Ryan cross after half-hour to make it level at the break.

The hosts were kept out by a string a fine saves from the visiting goalkeeper.

But Oldham, making his first start of the season, took centre stage in the second period.

The frontman was proving a thorn in the Smethwick defence and latched on to Matt Fletcher’s cross after a fine run to power in a header from 10 yards.

And Oldham made the points safe with 20 minutes to play after again combining with Fletcher.

This time Oldham’s stunning volley rattled into the top corner to leave the hosts on their way to a 21st win in 28 league games and a sixth straight success.

WMRL - Haughmond V Smethwick Rangers - Match Highlights

See five minutes 20 seconds for the stunner – video courtesy of Haughmond TV.

The Shrewsbury side are now seven points behind Tividale with two games in hand.

Midfielder George Carpenter was man of the match with a dominant display in the middle while Kev Renshaw also impressed.

Williams’s men play fifth-bottom Shawbury for the third time in six weeks when they go to Ludlow on Saturday and hope to have some of their missing players return to bolster the squad.