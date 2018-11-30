Market Drayton pair handed bans

The duo will be paying the price for their involvement in an outlandish dust-up during the closing stages of Town’s 2-1 Evo-Stik NPL League West win over Skelmersdale United.

Campbell’s three-match ban – it continues against Trafford at home and Newcastle Town away – is for his dismissal after a clash with United scorer William Dunne.

Martin, whose wrestling match with Dunne had triggered the 81st-minute fracas with several groups of players pushing and shoving, earned both yellow cards – but his meant him missing one match under the disciplinary system of totting up previous misdemeanours.

There is a silver lining of sorts for Town. The immediacy of both suspensions means Campbell and Martin will be available for the busy festive programme.

And in the meantime Town boss Martyn Davies finds himself in the unusual position of having a full strength squad from which to choose their replacements.

He describes the players who have gradually assembled at Greenfields this season as the strongest group he’s had to work with.

“It’s taken time, but we’re now in a good place,” he said.

“Without doubt, we’ve got stronger in recent weeks and I believe we now have our best-ever squad at this level.

“My main problem now is how to tell someone they’re on the bench. It’s not because they’re not good enough, it’s because I can only have 11 starters and I’ve got to go with the guys I consider best for that particular game or that type of opposition we face.”