Wolves' Conor Coady: We all want to get better

After 12 games Wolves sit 11th in the table having won four, drawn four and lost four.

They face Huddersfield Town on Sunday looking for their first win in five matches.

And Coady said of their opening third of the season: “We don’t want to get beat – it’s four defeats too many.

“We’re not really looking at the table, it’s really early days.

“The Premier League is such a tough division, it doesn’t really matter where you are, you’re always close to someone. “It’s important we improve and get some more wins in the bag.

“There’s always room for improvement, every player in the dressing room will tell you they want to improve and work for this football club.

“Up to now it’s going okay, but games like last weekend we really should have won.”

Wolves put in a great performance at Arsenal last weekend but couldn’t quite get all three points.

Advertising

Coady said the display was indicative of how they want to approach games.

“We enjoyed it, it’s great being part of this team,” Coady added.

“We’ve got some fantastic defenders but also some brilliant talent going forward.

“To be in the team I am, there are some fantastic boys and that’s how we want to play.

Advertising

“I love playing here and listening to the manager on a daily basis.

“I love the way he wants to play and how he goes about things. You saw last Sunday how we were set up but it’s no different to how we’ve done things week in, week out.

“Last Sunday we set a standard.”

Nuno Espirito Santo will be aiming for nothing less than three points against the Terriers.

Coady hopes Wolves return to action in better fashion than they did after the last international break, with a 2-0 defeat to Watford signalling the start of three successive losses.

“We never come back that well so I’d rather we didn’t have a break!” Coady said.

“But it’s nice to get some family time and see the kids.”