Advertising
Harvey Howell is in line for English Schools trial
Schoolboy striker Harvey Howell could be on the way to carrying Market Drayton Town’s name into the international arena.
The youngster is in line for trials with the English Schools FA, who are building a side to play a programme of youth internationals.
This initially involves a series of inter-regional selection games and Howell, who is expected to be Shropshire’s only representative in the Midlands squad, can expect tough competition there.
But the prize will be a games against the home countries of Wales, Scotland and Ireland – and further down the road there’s the possibility of showcase fixtures against the likes of Brazil.
A product of the Ellesmere Rangers set-up, the youngster signed joint forms at Greenfields last month to gain experience at a higher grade with Town’s Northern One West squad.
Despite his comparative youth, his fast and forceful style has already made an impact in every sense – he’s already had to serve a suspension for an injudicious tackle.
But as an appearance as substitute in Drayton’s tremendous 3-2 victory over table topping Runcorn Linnets on Saturday demonstrated, there’s tremendous potential on tap.
“He’s a good lad and a real handful for defences,” said manager Martyn Davies.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment