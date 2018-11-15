Harvey Howell is in line for English Schools trial

The youngster is in line for trials with the English Schools FA, who are building a side to play a programme of youth internationals.

This initially involves a series of inter-regional selection games and Howell, who is expected to be Shropshire’s only representative in the Midlands squad, can expect tough competition there.

But the prize will be a games against the home countries of Wales, Scotland and Ireland – and further down the road there’s the possibility of showcase fixtures against the likes of Brazil.

A product of the Ellesmere Rangers set-up, the youngster signed joint forms at Greenfields last month to gain experience at a higher grade with Town’s Northern One West squad.

Despite his comparative youth, his fast and forceful style has already made an impact in every sense – he’s already had to serve a suspension for an injudicious tackle.

But as an appearance as substitute in Drayton’s tremendous 3-2 victory over table topping Runcorn Linnets on Saturday demonstrated, there’s tremendous potential on tap.

“He’s a good lad and a real handful for defences,” said manager Martyn Davies.