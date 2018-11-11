John Askey: We were the only team trying to win

The two sides, separated by 33 places and two divisions in the football pyramid, cancelled each other out and will go again in a replay at Salford, likely to be a week tomorrow.

Askey was booed off at the full-time whistle with unhappy supporters calling for the manager's head.

Town led after 25 minutes through Ollie Norburn but were pegged back two minutes later as Adam Rooney netted a free header from a corner - the third game in a row Shrewsbury have shipped from a corner.

Askey felt his League One side were the only club out to win the tie. He said: "It was always going to be tough. They're not the average National League team as you can see by the players playing.

"It was a draw but towards the end there was only one team trying to win it."

When asked if his side did enough to progress, the boss replied: "Probably not, we didn't move the ball quick enough.

"We had plenty of the ball but need to move it quicker and get plenty of balls into the box.

"We were a little bit slow on doing that, it's something we need to work on. We're still in there, fighting and we have to push on to the next game."

Advertising

The under-fire boss referenced his side's theme of conceding shortly after scoring themselves as a concern.

"Conceding off a set-piece, it's happened one or two times when we've scored and stopped pressing the ball, allowed the opposition to get into our box straight after a goal," added Askey.

"Disappointing to concede after a set-piece. One of the players have let their man go."