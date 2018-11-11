FA Cup: Shrewsbury 1 Salford City 1 - Report and pictures

Boos, chants of 'F*** off Askey' and 'Askey out' rang out at full-time as National League high-fliers comfortably held Salop in a 1-1 draw and often looked the more threatening side.

Town lead for all of two minutes through Ollie Norburn in the first half but Adam Rooney immediately equalised as Town failed to mark from a corner.

Chances in a dull and uninspiring second half were few and far between. Graham Alexander’s Salford easily extended their unbeaten run to an impressive 18 games.

The Meadow crowd’s reaction at full-time was vocal and telling. The home fans were totally devoid of belief as Town barely created a thing in a disjointed attacking display.

ANALYSIS

Askey promised to not field a weaker team and it was no surprise to see him use the same XI and 4-4-2 diamond that helped ease pressure on the boss in the turnaround at AFC Wimbledon.

This wasn’t your usual David v Goliath, non-league v Football League FA Cup first round clash.

There was a real sense that it could be a tricky banana skin of a tie that under-pressure Askey could do without.

The boss admitted he saw a home tie against a team from two tiers below as a great chance to progress.

He also talked up Montgomery Waters Meadow’s visitors. Askey believes Salford have ambitions to make the Championship and with their wealthy backers there is certainly potential.

Manchester United legends Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers would doubtless be watching on with interest on a glamour day for the Ammies, who have been no stranger to cup runs since the very public takeover in 2014.

Their primary focus may have been on the afternoon’s Manchester debut but the Class of 92, like all connected with Salford, were sniffing blood.

Football remembered ahead of kick-off, as current and former members of the Armed Forces gathered on pitch through a guard of honour as The Last Post was immaculately observed to mark 100 years since Armistice Day.

If there was any feeling that League One Town could take their visitors, 33 places in the pyramid below them, lightly then they were quashed inside 30 seconds.

Rory Gaffney, a headline signing from League One Bristol Rovers in the summer, danced around the Town defence and Danny Lloyd - another from the third tier - would have had a simple finish were it not for Luke Waterfall’s fine block.

Askey said in the game’s build-up how the club’s boast similar budgets, with Salford reportedly paying their stars for more than the hosts, but Town were always expected to make their higher quality pay.

And Town’s extra guile and quality began to tell in an open first quarter. The Ammies looked clumsy at the back and were leaving Shrews space to maneuver the ball and force the issue.

Despite that Salford were showing a cutting edge and probably should have led as debutant Dennis Politic shot tamely at Steve Arnold.

But Alexander’s Salford were never convincing at the back and it felt like, if Town could get their passing together, there was joy to be had.

Town seemingly eased the pressure with the all-important breakthrough just after the mid-point of the first period.

Fejiri Okenabirhie span well on the left byline and his looped cross was helped on its by former Town man Chris Neal before Norburn took a touch, bided his time, and finished off a couple of deflections.

It should have settled Askey’s men down but, if anything, it did the opposite and spurred the visitors on.

You had to credit Salford’s response. Barely a couple of minutes later the few hundred away fans were in ecstasy as dangerman Rooney - signed in the summer from Scottish giants Aberdeen - enjoyed the freedom of Town’s six-yard box to head in a Danny Lloyd corner.

The equaliser came as greater frustration to Arnold who, seconds before, had made a miraculous save to somehow deny Danny Whitehead with an outstanding one-handed reaction save.

It was the third game in a row Town had conceded directly from a corner, a stat to leave Askey tearing his hair out.

Things settled down after the flurry of activity. It was an open game and pretty watchable albeit lacking in a bit of quality.

Askey’s men found themselves in dangerous positions in the final third but were not putting the Ammies defence to the sword.

The Town boss would have hoped for more intensity and invention from his side in the second period but he got nothing of the sort.

Instead the National League high-fliers were growing in stature by the minute. Town’s structure was looking less and less convincing as, at times, the visitors cut through the midfield with ease.

Gaffney went within inches of putting City ahead before messing up another glorious opening after the hour.

Shrewsbury were sloppy with the ball and supporters were irked by constant missed passes. Askey moved to inject some life into his side as he sent for Lee Angol, withdrawing Okenabirhie.

All Town had mustered on Neal’s goal was Docherty and Josh Laurent strikes from distance.

The game felt there for the taking at both ends but Shrewsbury were too one-paced, lacking any invention to carve the Ammies open.

Salford’s supreme unbeaten run, right back to August 11, looked like leaving Shropshire intact. In truth there was precious little in the entire second half that troubled that run.

Town’s quality on the ball was not there as wires were often crossed. Town didn’t make the supposed gulf in quality tell.

And now they must do it again at the Peninsula Stadium a week on Tuesday.

KEY MOMENTS

09 - Huge chance for the debut man Dennis Politic. He is unmarked inside the box but hits a poor shot straight at Steve Arnold.

25 - Goal Town. Fejiri Okenabirhie spins well on the left byline. His cross is flicked on by keeper Chris Neal to Ollie Norburn who fires in via two deflections.

27 - Wonder save from Arnold keeps Salop ahead. Stunning one-handed reaction stop to deny Daniel Whitehead’s volley.

27 - Goal Salford. Barely 120 seconds later Arnold is beaten. Adam Rooney heads in unmarked from Danny Lloyd’s corner. Poor.

53 - Rory Gaffney is inches from putting Salford ahead as his low, drilled left-footed finish is just wide across goal.

88 - Norburn’s strike from 30 yards is well-struck and rising but straight down the throat of Neal who deals with it comfortably.

90 - Sub Lee Angol headed down from a decent cross but was unable to beat Neal. Pretty tame header in the end from the striker.