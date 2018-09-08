Darlington 3 Telford 0 - Report

The Bucks boss lamented his side’s lack of attitude and application on what was a bad day at the office, pinpointing that one factor as the difference between the two sides. The defeat was compounded by an injury to goalkeeper Max Bramley, who had to leave the field at half-time. Bramley was replaced by Andy Wycherley, and it was in keeping with the overall tone of the day that Wycherley conceded a late penalty, allowing the Quakers to add a real gloss to the score.

The Bucks had named an unchanged side from their previous home win over Ashton United, Cowan placing his trust in his side to extend their unbeaten run and although the Bucks looked a little off the pace in the early stages, they did still create a few half-chances; James McQuilkin saw a low shot finger-tipped wide by Jonathan Maddison, whilst a better connection on a header from a corner would have seen captain Shane Sutton put the Bucks ahead.

The Quakers were seeking a first home win of their own to ease the pressure on manager Tommy Wright, and were snapping into the physical challenges, geeing up their supporters in the process. McQuilkin had penalty appeals for a handball turned down mid-way through the half, whilst Max Bramley had to drop on the ball in the six-yard box to deny the home side in a six-yard box scramble.

Although Darlo were busier, the game remained even, and the Bucks’ Andre Brown had his head in his hands when his effort from a left-wing cross bounced up and over the bar, the forward not connecting as he’d have wanted.

However, on 35 minutes the home side hit the front. Right-back Luke Trotman picked the ball up on the right and ran at Henry Cowans and Ross White before finding former Buck Steven Thompson. He darted goalwards and then slipped the ball to Jordan Nicholson, whose neat turn on the edge of the box gave him the space to beat Bramley low to his left.

A second goal almost came just before the break, when Bramley’s poor kick was returned with interest, the keeper having to save from Nicholson; however, in that passage of play he sustained the injury that was to force him from the field.

Wycherley took over the gloves, and within a minute of the restart was almost beaten by left-back Ben O’Hanlon on the left. The former Wolves player and Telford loan signing got behind the defence but couldn’t punish his home-town side, hitting the side netting instead of squaring the ball.

Darlington kept the tempo up and the Bucks just couldn’t match it. Dave Syers went close, whilst Harvey Saunders hooked an O’Hanlon cross into Wycherley’s grateful grasp. The Bucks were being restricted to efforts from outside the box, and Cowan introduced winger Adam Dawson from the bench to try and unpick the Quakers defence. Just as he did so Saunders smacked a header against the crossbar, ringing alarm bells.

The Bucks were playing a higher line, taking more risks in their attempts to find a way back, and Syers hit the inside of the post with a shot that lacked power, another let-off. Matthew Barnes-Homer came on for McQuilkin, but on 79 minutes Saunders made the game safe. A defensive header came straight back at the Bucks, and was flicked over them pushing out for Saunders to run onto the ball and beat Wycherley, lifting the ball over him.

The goal was deserved as a reflection of the game, and on 89 minutes the Quakers hammered it home. Nicholson got between Dom Smith and Wycherley, trying to see the ball to safety, and the keeper’s rash decision to stick out a leg felled the midfielder. Thompson smashed the spot-kick home, and gave the Bucks a long and unhappy bus journey home to contemplate.

Teams:

Bucks: Bramley (Wycherley 45), White, Smith, Deeney, Sutton (c), Streete, Cowans, McQuilkin (Barnes-Homer 76), Brown (Dawson 59), Udoh, Knights.

Substitutes: Lilly, Royle.

Bookings: McQuilkin, Deeney,

Darlington: Maddison, Trotman, O’Hanlon, Elliott (Lycett 90+1), J.Burn (Morrison 90+1), Hughes, Nicholson, Wheatley (Glover 81), Saunders, Syers, Thompson.

Substitutes: A.Burn, Henshall.

Bookings: None.

Scorer: Nicholson (35), Saunders (79), Thompson (89 penalty)

Referee: David McNamara.

Assistants: Iain Turner, Jamie Cann.

Attendance: 1,212