Joe Hart turns out for Shrewsbury Cricket Club

Joe Hart skipped watching England's World Cup quarter-final victory over Sweden to play cricket for his hometown club.

Hart turned out for Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon in their Birmingham League Premier Division match against Knowle & Dorridge.

While his replacement in the national team Jordan Pickford was pulling off heroics to help Gareth Southgate's side into the last four, Hart was out for six after coming in to bat at number nine.

The 31-year-old, who has won 75 caps, was left out of Southgate's squad as the boss shunned veterans in favour of youth.

He is due to return to training with Manchester City on Monday after a disappointing loan at West Ham last season.

Hart played cricket for Shrewsbury as a youngster before deciding to forge a career in football.

