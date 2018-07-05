World Cup 2018: Our sports writers predict if England will bring football home

Even some of the most pessimistic observers believe this is now England’s best chance of glory since Italy 1990.

We gauged opinion among our sports writers to see if our hard-bitten journalists believe it could happen.

Here are their views...

Joseph Masi

Joe Masi

What was your original prediction for England?

I believed this would be the tournament England won back the support of the nation.

Advertising

I thought we’d make the quarters.

What’s the biggest danger?

Being undone by a world class talent. We’ve faced nothing of the calibre of Kylian Mbappé, Luis Suárez, Neymar or Romelu Lukaku.

Will England win it – and why?

Advertising

I can’t stop dreaming it’s going to happen. I expect us to overcome Sweden, but overall we don’t create enough chances and because of that I think we’ll fall short. But only just.

Verdict:

We'll just fall short

Tim Spiers

Tim Spiers

What was your original prediction for England?

They’d progress from an easy group and get found out in the last 16.

If James Rodriguez hadn’t been injured that may have been the case.

What’s the biggest danger?

If anyone opposition team manages to work out how to adequately defend corners against England – while not giving away any stupid grappling-based penalties.

Will England win it – and why?

We’re traditionally rubbish against well-drilled and dull teams like Sweden. If we can beat them – and Harry Kane stays fit and in form – it’s coming home.

Verdict:

It's coming home (maybe)!

Matt Maher

Matt Maher

What was your original prediction for England?

I thought the quarter-finals would be England’s limit and the big question was whether they could win a knockout game. They’ve done that, anything from here is a bonus.

What’s the biggest danger?

England will have to up their game against Sweden who could nullify their threat at set-pieces. I wouldn’t be surprised to see another penalty shoot-out.

Will England win it – and why?

I’ve not seen enough, yet, to convince me they could beat Brazil, France or even Belgium, should they reach the final. It’s still a long shot.

Verdict:

Not quite good enough.

Matt Wilson

Matt Wilson

What was your original prediction for England?

Before the tournament I thought we would reach the quarter-finals, and that would represent success.

Who will be their biggest threat?

Underestimating Sweden, who have knocked out Holland, Italy and Germany to get here. But I don’t believe Gareth Southgate will let the team do that.

Will England win it – and why?

Unfortunately not. As refreshing as this ‘new’ England have been, they don’t create enough for Harry Kane from open play. This has got semi-final heartbreak written all over it. Sorry...

Verdict:

Semi-final heartbreak.

Jamie Brassington

Jamie Brassington

What was your original prediction for England?

England to get to the quarter-finals at the very least. This England outfit are young, sharp and fearless.

My main concern was getting to penalties and losing. No longer!

What’s the biggest danger?

Letting our heads drop and losing our composure.

We kept it brilliantly against Colombia with their dirty tactics.

Will England win it – and why?

It looks like our best chance in years now. The footballing gods seem to be smiling down on us. We looked a unified team. Yes, why not? Come on England!

Verdict:

It's coming home!

Lewis Cox

Lewis Cox

What was your original prediction for England?

I was confident they would get out of the group stage but needed a favourable last 16 draw with Colombia as a potential banana skin. Quarters at best.

Who will be their biggest threat?

Sweden will be the most compact and disciplined yet. England need to carve sides open.

Will England win it – and why?

I don’t think England can go all the way. The quality of teams on other side of draw is strong and England have to beat compact – and dangerous – sides like Sweden and possibly Croatia before that.

Verdict:

Sorry, probably not.

Joe Edwards

Joe Edwards

What was your original prediction for England?

I thought we would get out of the group in second place, and win the first knockout game. The quarters was where I expected us to bow out, but Sweden are nothing to fear.

Who will be their biggest threat?

The biggest danger is that Harry Kane picks up a knock in training before the game.

Wrap him up in cotton wool!

Will England win it – and why?

While it is not the best Three Lions team, on paper, of my lifetime, team spirit can go a long way – and they have that in spades.

Verdict:

It's coming home!