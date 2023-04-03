Salopian aces are red-hot against the Isle of Wight

Salopian darts

After tasting defeat in their previous outing at the hands of Brecon, Salopian bounced back in style to beat visiting Isle of Wight 31-5 – the biggest win in their near two-year history.

Sue Lane (16.16 one-dart average) and Hayley McGuinness, who secured her first Salopian win, gave the hosts the ideal start in the Ladies’ B as they raced into a 2-0 lead.

But the visitors replied to take three of the remaining four matches to secure a 3-3 draw. Rachel Williams was the other home winner.

Salopian Men’s B set about trying to restore the advantage, taking the first three games, including a 3-0 victory for Jamie Kynaston, before the Isle of Wight’s Gordy Crews checked their progress.

The hosts then reeled of the next five games for the loss of just four legs with Paul Ashworth landing a 142 outshot on the way to a man-of-the-match performance.

Ian Evans also secured his first victory for the Salopians, who would drop just one more game as they ran out 10-2 winners in the Men’s B section to lead 13-5 at the end of the first day.

Few could envisage just how dominant day two would be for the home side, who wrapped up the Ladies’ A match for the loss of just two legs.

Evonne Taylor provided the platform, winning the first game 3-0, and that was doubled by Alison Gallagher, who fired a maximum in the process.

Sarah Roberts (26.37) required just 57 darts to register a 3-0 win and capture the lady-of-the match award, while Steph Clarke (24.64) needed only a further four darts to confirm a fifth victory of the season for the Ladies’ A.

Further wins for Julie Griffiths and Tracey Dean (17.89) secured the overall result in favor of Salopian.

With the pressure off, the Men’s A hit top form as they conceded just 10 legs in the 12 games, despite eight of these matches seeing the IOW register 20-plus averages.

Salopian trio Joe Higgins, Mark Crutchley and John Roberts all fired maximums, with Roberts claiming the man-of-the-match award therefore ensuring a unique double alongside his wife Sarah.

Kacey Jones ensured a 12-0 success, the A team’s biggest win, and an overall 31-5 triumph.