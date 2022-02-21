Salopians hit top form to secure impressive win

darts

The Shropshire aces turned on the style to record a comfortable 24-12 success against visiting Breconshire at the Bagley Club.

The opening quarter of the game saw the ladies’ B side share the spoils with a second 3-3 draw in three matches. Cheryl Owen, Cally Jones and Lis Wills won for the hosts.

Kacey Jones (21.78 one-dart average), James Mansell (25.91) and Ben Morgan (14.74) gave the men’s B side the ideal start as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Breconshire hit back in the fourth game but Paul Rowley (28.90) and Paul Ashworth (22.71) then increased Salopian’s lead.

The visitors doubled their tally in the next game through Mark Salmon (24.64) before Matt Elsey (23.42) and Dan James (23.96) secured victory for the hosts.

Andy Kynaston (18.56) and Steve O’Callaghan then wrapped up an impressive display from the B side to secure a 9-3 triumph and an overnight lead of 12-6.

The ladies’ A clash started with Breconshire taking first blood through Chris Sheen, who overcame Evonne Taylor in a last leg decider.

The second match also went the distance with Julie Griffiths (14.76) checking out 96 in two darts to draw Salopian level.

The home side then went on to take three of the remaining four games through Allison Gallagher (16.49), Sarah Roberts (17.08) and Steph Clarke.

The victory ensured the A team remain unbeaten this season as they continue to the lead their section.

The men’s A started off knowing that they only needed three more games to secure overall victory and Mark Jones (20.72) gave them the perfect start.

Additional wins for Ash Hilditch (26.29) and Rob Paine (24.32), both of whom have five out of five wins this season, put Salopians into an unassailable 19-7 lead.

The men’s A had yet to win this season having drawn their previous four games, but further victories for Jon Mansell (26.37), Eddie Price (24.10) and John Roberts (26.37) put them on the cusp of victory.