Salopians edge out Wirral in UK Darts Association

Darts

Both teams were evenly matched with the ladies A & B as well as the men’s A finishing even.

The Men’s proved crucial with Salopians taking that 8-4 to run out 20-16 winners overall.

The women’s B started off proceedings with Lyn Middleton making her Salopian debut, unfortunate to lose 3-1.

However, Salopians bounced back taking the next three games through Cally Jones (13.51), Julie Griffiths (14.88) and Cheryl Owen (10.05) – dropping just two legs in the process.

Although Wirral took the last two, it was hard lines on a much-improved ladies B display that almost turned to victory with Helen Walmsley having darts at the double in the deciding leg of the last match.

The men’s B started with both teams trading wins in the first five games, with Wirral holding the slight advantage.

Andy Mullinder (20.96) and a first county win for Scott Towers (23.48) kept Salopian in contention, although the dynamics of the match then changed with Salopian taking the next five games.

Mark Jones (25.33) was the pick of the bunch, while Andy Kynaston (22.88) gained a debut win.

Paul Rowley (22.90), James Carter (23.11) and Glyn Thomas (21.53) got the other wins – and although Salopian’s progress was checked in the penultimate game of the day, crucially Andy Gilbert (21.47) took the final game of the first day to give Salopian a four-game advantage going into Sundays matches.

In a repeat of women’s B, the A side also had mixed fortunes.

Once again going behind early on, Sarah Roberts (17.48) levelled up before they fell behind for a second time.

Steph Clarke (20.04) took just 75 darts to draw level once more before Sue Lane (14.90) put Salopians ahead. A superb last game from Kim Holden (22.10) ensured a second successive draw for Salopian ladies.

For the fourth time in the match, Wirral took the first game but wins for Ash Hilditch (26.72) and Jon Mansell (26.55) ensured a five-game cushion, which was soon down to two after Wirral took the next three games, conceding just two legs in the process.

Daniel Astbury (29.67) restored some order to Salopian, who soon had the overall win after further wins for Ben Bevan (22.01) and Rob Paine (27.31).