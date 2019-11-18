Brilliant Gerwyn Price retains Grand Slam of Darts title

Price claimed victory in stunning fashion by defeating Peter Wright 16-6 in the final.

The Welshman followed up his brilliant maiden career victory over Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals at the Aldersley Leisure Village with an unstoppable display to lift the trophy once again.

He demolished Wright, who had beaten Glen Durrant in the last four, to claim back-to-back Grand Slam wins, averaging 107.86 and hitting 11 180s.