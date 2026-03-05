Shropshire cricketer helps England secure historic over-70s World Cup title

Peter Hayes, from Ellesmere, has enjoyed a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand, helping England retain both their Ashes and World Cup crowns.

The seam bowler featured in all but one of England’s World Cup matches, producing some impressive figures and taking four wickets during the campaign.

Hayes helped England to victories over India, Canada, Sri Lanka, the Rest of the World and the United States on their way to the final.

Peter Hayes from Ellesmere bowling for England over-70s

A 168-run victory over the Rest of the World in their final round-robin match secured their place in the final at Hagley Oval against Australia - a game in which Peter took a wicket in his five overs, conceding just 17 runs.

They faced a familiar Australia side at the international cricket ground in Christchurch, New Zealand, whom they had battled in the Ashes series just weeks earlier and lost to during the World Cup round-robin phase.

However, England edged a tight contest by 15 runs to successfully defend their World Cup title. They won the inaugural competition in England in 2024.

Peter Hayes (bottom second-right) helped England retain their World Cup title. Picture: Over 70s Cricket World Cup 2026/Facebook

Hayes played his part in the final, bowling five overs and conceding 32 runs as Australia fell short on 273 in reply to England’s total of 288.

A post from the over-70s World Cup wrote: “Australia fought hard, as they always do, but England held their nerve when it mattered most.

“Every run was cheered, every wicket celebrated, and when the final ball was bowled, the English players raised their arms to the sky as champions of the world.”

Hayes had the pleasure of sharing the field with legendary New Zealand umpire Billy Bowden during the campaign. He umpired England’s round-robin clash with Australia. Unfortunately, he was not required to raise the finger for one of Peter’s deliveries.

Peter Hayes (right) with legendary cricket umpire Billy Bowden

“He put on a display for us with extravagant signalling of wides and boundaries, but he never needed to raise his finger for a dismissal,” Hayes joked.

Last month, Hayes also helped England complete a whitewash of Australia to retain the Silver Ashes title.

Hayes, who previously taught at Ellesmere College, progressed through the Shropshire seniors set-up. He has represented the county at over-50s and over-60s level and now plays in the over-70s age group, as well as featuring for Worcestershire’s over-70s side.