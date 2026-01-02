Venues confirmed for Shropshire CCC's 2026 National Counties Cricket Association fixtures

Bridgnorth, Shifnal, Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s NCCA matches during the next campaign.

The venues to stage the county’s away games have also been finalised as Shropshire look forward to a busy summer of cricket.

The county will open the new season with group matches in the 50-over NCCA Trophy in April and May.

It will be followed by group games in the NCCA Twenty20 Cup ahead of four three-day fixtures in the NCCA Championship.

The county’s Trophy schedule has been changed since initially being released last month.

Shropshire’s opening match of the 2026 season will now be against Cumbria at Bridgnorth’s Cricket Meadow ground in the NCCA Trophy on Sunday, April 26.

Another home match in the 50-over competition will follow, against Cambidgeshire at Shifnal on May 3, ahead of away games against Cheshire at Oxton 24 hours later on Bank Holiday Monday, May 4, and Suffolk at Sudbury on May 10.

The Twenty20 Cup will feature two T20 games on each match day, with an away fixture against Cheshire at Didsbury on Sunday, May 24 starting proceedings for Shropshire in the shorter format.

Home matches against Staffordshire at Wem and Northumberland at Wellington will then follow either side of a long trip to Cockermouth to play Cumbria.

Shropshire will open their NCCA Championship Western Division Two season, their three-day campaign, with another long trip to Truro to face Cornwall between July 12-14.

The home matches in the Championship will be against Wales at Bridgnorth from July 26-28 and Dorset at Whitchurch from August 16-18, with an away game against Cheshire at Nantwich in between from August 2-4.

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s 2026 fixturesNCCA Trophy

April 26 v Cumbria (H) at Bridgnorth CC

May 3 v Cambridgeshire (H) at Shifnal CC

May 4 v Cheshire (A) at Oxton CC

May 10 v Suffolk (A) at Sudbury CC

June 7: Trophy quarter-finals

June 28: Trophy semi-finals

July 19: Trophy final

NCCA Twenty20 Cup

May 24 v Cheshire (A) at Didsbury CC

May 31 v Staffordshire (H) at Wem CC

June 14 v Cumbria (A) at Cockermouth CC

June 21 v Northumberland (H) at Wellington CC

August 9: T20 Super 12s

August 30: T20 Cup Finals Day

NCCA Championship Western Division 2

July 12-14 v Cornwall (A) at Truro CC

July 26-28 v Wales (H) at Bridgnorth CC

August 2-4 v Cheshire (A) Nantwich CC

August 16-18 v Dorset (H) at Whitchurch CC