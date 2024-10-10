Shrewsbury hockey ace Andy Howitt eyes glory on the world stage

Howitt broke into the international set-up earlier this year despite previously having a hip replacement which he initially thought had ended his hockey career.

A successful trial earned him a place as a midfielder and he has since represented England in tournaments in Holland and Germany.

Howitt also played for England earlier this summer in the Home Nations Championships, which the Over 65s won.

Now he is preparing for his biggest tournament yet in Cape Town at the International Hockey Masters World Cup from October 11-21, when 15 teams will compete for the trophy. England are in Group A with Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Wales.

Howitt reflected: “I never imagine I’d still be playing hockey at this age and certainly not for England.

“I’m really looking forward to playing for England Over 65s in South Africa and to hopefully putting a good showing and word in for Shrewsbury over those two weeks.

“I am very grateful to Shrewsbury HC and many people within it for welcoming me as a newcomer from Kings Heath/Pickwick HC in 2005.

“The club has provided me with the opportunity to continue to enjoy league and competition hockey over the last 20 years. It really has been great fun.

“The club, based at Meole Brace School in Shrewsbury, is very welcoming and open to anyone from aged four to over 75. Like other local sports, arts groups and organisations that enable people to participate weekly in things they are enjoy, it is of immeasurable benefit to them and the town.”

Howitt’s call-up has been a well-deserved reward for all the work he has done behind the scenes helping the hockey club grow.

This includes coaching the club’s juniors , helping at a summer camp and working with Meole Brace’s School Games Organiser Gareth Nagy to coach primary schools.

The club currently have five men’s teams, four women’s and a thriving junior set-up from which three sides qualified for the regional Midlands finals last season.

But Howitt is not the only Shrewsbury veteran to participate on the international scene.

Other players like ex-club captain Graham Moore, Kevin Coleman, David Harris, Pat Holloway, Martin Hall, Damon Llewellyn, Alan Craddock and Jerry Revans have all played internationally too.

Moore is currently captain of the England B Over 65 side that are heading to the World Cup in South Africa. He has 45 years as a member of the club with at least 20 years as first XI captain, which included winning the national HA trophy in 1995, which put Shrewsbury on the national hockey map.

Coleman’s highlights include representing England Masters B team.

Harris has played for England Over 50s-65s, including winning a gold European Cup medal in 2023.

Holloway represented Wales in the Home Nations, including winning bronze in the Over 65s European Championships.

Hall has been playing International Masters Hockey since 2017 and is due to captain LX’s O65s in South Africa this winter.

Llewellyn is off to the Masters World Cup this winter in Auckland with Wales’ O50s.

While Craddock and Revans have both represented LX’s Over 60s this year in Lille, with the latter set to play in the International Masters Cup this winter.

Elsewhere, Tony Dawson, who is also an ex-captain of Shrewsbury, now plays for Wales Over 75s and his team-mates hope he is back to fitness soon.