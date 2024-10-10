Lewis is the headline act following five-star show for Haughmond

Hot-shot Lewis netted five times to help fire the Premier Division leaders to an 11-2 victory at home to Newport Town.

James Hall also helped himself to a hat-trick, while Terrence Deeks, Ethan Pickford and Daniel Walker all struck once.

The victory kept Haughmond above Wrockwardine Wood Juniors, who beat Whitchurch Alport 2-1 thanks to two goals from Shane Thomas, on goal difference. Samuel Flory replied for Alport.

Dawley Town are sitting a point behind in third place, with games in hand, following a 7-2 triumph on the road at Ercall Evolution.

Brodie Mcleod, Ross Jones and Woody Norman all netted twice and Logan Wittaker once. Benjamin Hammersley-Gecan and Ramadhani Ramadhani scored for the hosts.

Goals from Jaden Bevan and James Hill earned Church Stretton a 2-0 success at home to Ellesmere Rangers.

Ryan Knott bagged a hat-trick, while Shawn Melusi and Alex Hughes both struck twice in Shrewsbury Up & Comers’ 7-2 home win against AMS FC.

Samuel Walford was another player celebrating a treble as he helped Bridgnorth Spartans to a 5-1 win over visiting Wem Town.

Sam Preece and Harry Walker were also on target for the hosts, with Wem’s consolation coming from Ollie Dunn.

Tom Gale grabbed the only goal as Morda United triumphed at NC United.

Division One leaders Allscott Heath FC Development put seven unanswered goals past Ercall Revolution to make it eight wins from eight.

Tyrhys Hunnisett (two), George Cross, Harvey Flavell, Joe Gillard, Louis Wheatley and an own goal sealed the deal.

Matthew Jones, Tommy Williams, Neil Prescott and Elijah Richards found the net as Llanymynech won 4-0 at AFC Weston Rhyn.

Two goals from Rhys Taylor secured NC United Development a 2-1 win at Brown Clee.

Prees Club United produced a five-star show at home to AFC Bridgnorth Sports. Logan Mansell hit a hat-trick, and Andrew Brookfield and Oliver Edwards one each as Prees won 5-1.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers also hit five, but conceded two at home to St Martins. Liam Edwards (two), Jack Inglis, Alex Morris and Jamie Robinson scored for

Shrewsbury.

And it was five on the road for Ercall Evolution Aces as they saw off Wem Town 5-2.

Ben Gwilliam and Jake Sims scored for Wem, but Aces took the points thanks to Peniel Tawiah (two), Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu (two) and Obed Nkansah.

In the Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development beat Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers 5-2 thanks to a treble from Callum Pugh and Liam Josephs and Simon

Clemson.