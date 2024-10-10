Issy Wong joins the pro ranks with Bears

The 22-year-old Shrewsbury School student has agreed a two-year deal with the team, which will be based at Edgbaston and play in Tier One of the new women’s cricket league next summer.

Wong is no stranger to the venue having risen through the ranks at Warwickshire and played for the professional Central Sparks team since 2020.

“When I was growing up, playing for the Bears was always the goal,” said the 22-year-old. “I’ve done that with Warwickshire Women, but to now be doing that as a professional with Bears Women is next level and I can’t wait. It’s a pretty exciting time.

“There’s going to be a whole new generation of girls coming through that will have the same end goal of doing this as a career. I think that’s fantastic.”

Wong is one of eight Central Sparks players to commit their future to the Bears and the third seamer after Em Arlott and Katie George.

It follows a summer in which she recovered from a difficult start to earn an England recall for last month’s limited overs tour of Ireland, making her first international appearance for 12 months.

Wong, who is capable of bowling at more than 70mph, had previously burst on to the scene in 2022 when she was capped in all three formats, but then experienced struggles with her run-up.

During the second half of the season, while on loan at Western Storm, she showed signs of getting back to her best. Already vastly experienced, Wong won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the Mumbai Indians and has also featured in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, alongside appearances in several other global franchise events.

She added: “There are so many special memories for me at Edgbaston, with Warwickshire, and it’s a great feeling to know I have the opportunity to make more in the coming years.

“I just want to keep enjoying my cricket. When you’re enjoying playing, good things happen. I’ll be playing with a smile on my face and hopefully Bears Women fans will be smiling next season.”

Bears Women head coach Alastair Maiden said: “I’m delighted Issy is a Bear. It’s important to have young, hungry players in your squad, girls that have come through the Warwickshire system and know what it means to be a Bear.

“Anyone who’s seen Issy play will know she has a real X factor. An exciting bowler and a very handy batter, who can hit the ball a long way.

“It was great to see her back in the England set-up recently and she’s focused on putting in great performances for us and getting more international honours.”