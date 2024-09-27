Worcestershire are left reeling after they struggle with the bat

Bailey and Phillip fully justified Lancashire skipper Keaton Jennings decision to put the home side into bat in reducing them to 22-5 and then 56-7 in seamer-friendly conditions when play got under way after lunch.

The duo both picked up three wickets to give Lancashire an ideal start to a game they have to win to keep alive their chances of remaining in the top flight for another season.

Worcestershire had already guaranteed their safety during a recent run of three wins in four matches and their eighth wicket pair of Matthew Waite and Logan van Beek led a partial recovery.

They plundered 63 in seven overs but the rain which had washed out the morning’s play returned after tea and the home side close on 119-7 at the close.

n With only 15.2 overs possible on day one at Trent Bridge, Warwickshire made the better against Nottinghamshire.

Bears won the toss and put their opponents in to bat, after a brief interlude of play, Nottinghamshire were 33-2 as weather truncated the day’s play.

In difficult conditions throughout, the damage might even have been worse and Notts will have greeted the premature close with much relief. Warwickshire’s two new-ball bowlers, Olly Hannon-Dalby and Ed Barnard shared the spoils.