Whitchurch face a tall order in the league play-offs

The annual play-offs between the winners of the Shropshire, South Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire leagues kicked off at the weekend.

The fixtures were heavily impacted by rain, but Whitchurch lost their clash at Handsworth on Saturday by seven wickets on DLS.

The Shropshire champions would have been pleased with the position they got themselves into with the bat.

They were 218-3 when the rain prevented them from continuing their innings – Maisam Hasnain Jaffri was unbeaten on 104 while Iftikhar Khan made 80.

And with DLS always favouring the side batting second, Handsworth had a reduced number of overs to chase down the total required and found themselves 91-3 off just 10 overs when no more play was possible.

Daniel Bowen’s side were then supposed to travel to Stourbridge on Sunday to take on the Worcestershire champions, but rain prevented them from getting a result.

Only five balls were possible in that clash with Stourbridge being six without loss.

The weekend’s action leaves Whitchurch bottom of the table with a home tie against Fordhouses this Saturday.