Abbott tears through Pears to seal victory

Abbott took four of the five remaining Worcestershire wickets to return five for 36 – his fourth five-wicket haul of the season.

Hampshire collected maximum points to move above Somerset and into second ahead of a trip to Taunton to conclude the season next week, with James Vince’s side last finishing as runners-up under Shane Warne’s captaincy.

Worcestershire needed 277 more runs to win on the final day, but only lasted until 11.30am as Abbott ran rampant. He broke through in the sixth over of the day, skidding a short delivery into Ethan Brookes’ ribs.

The first-innings centurion attempted to pull, but it dragged off his glove to Toby Albert at leg slip, who took a stunning diving catch.

Jake Libby had scored a patient half-century the previous evening but only added a further two runs before he became Abbott’s second scalp in two overs.

The South African found significant inward movement to take an inside edge onto pad and to James Vince at first slip.

Albert produced a second brilliant piece of fielding as Joe Leach’s penultimate Championship appearance ended in a run out - after Logan van Beek had turned down a single. Tom Taylor came out to bat at No.11 with a runner, but either side of some Amar Virdi swinging, he only lasted six balls before edging Abbott behind.

Abbott now has 46 wickets in the Championship this season, having completed the game an hour into day four with the hosts bowled out for 158.