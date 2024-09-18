Whitchurch seal the deal after a thrilling finale

The Heath Road started their last clash of the season away to Frankton with a nine-point advantage over rivals Quatt, but for a while it looked as if their title dreams were going to be blown apart.

After being asked to bat first, Whitchurch were rolled over for just 117 in the face of some impressive bowling from Will Evans (3-23), Stuart Lammie (3-28) and Richard Parry-Jones (3-29).

It could have been worse for the visitors but for a vital 10th-wicket stand of 41 between Shabbir Khan (18) and Alex Heath (13 not out). Their totals was also boosted by 32 extras.

Frankton then appeared to be on track for a dramatic victory as they progressed to 66-2. But Adan Hussain then came to the rescue for Whitchurch.

He produced a stunning spell of 5-15 from 5.5 overs and fittingly sealed a tense five-run victory when he clean bowled Tom Cockayne.

Whitchurch will now take their place alongside Stourbridge, Handsworth and Fordhouses – the respective winners of the Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Staffordshire leagues – in the Birmingham League play-offs.

Quatt did all they could by beating Madeley at home, but it was not enough and they had to settle for another second-placed finish having led the league until the final few weeks.

Ryan Wheldon top scored with 38 in Quatt's total of 157 as Salim Ahmed (4-16) and Mithun Jayawickrema (3-17) impressed with the ball.

But Quatt's bowlers then hit the straps with Alex Biddle (4-16), Kuldeep Diwan (3-16) and Scott Randall (3-26) combining to dismiss Madeley for 75.

There was also drama at the other end of the table as Oswestry and St Georges claimed final day victories to secure survival at the expense of Shrewsbury seconds, who slipped into the bottom two after tasting defeat.

St Georges' bowlers produced the goods when it mattered most to see their side to a 28-run win at Wem.

Batting first, Muhammad Raheel Khattak made 45 as St Georges were dismissed for 150. Tom Astley took 4-41 and Muhammad Irfan 3-17.

But that total proved enough as Faisal Khan (3-9) and Michael Myatt (3-35) helped fire out the hosts for 122.

And it was the bowlers who saw Oswestry home as they defended 168 at home to Ludlow.

Skipper Josh Darley led the way with a half-century for the home side – Luke Miles took 3-11 and Oliver King 3-18.

Joe Monk then shone with the ball, picking up 4-30 from 10 overs as Ludlow fell for 147 in reply.

That 20-point haul saw Oswestry finish a point above Shrewsbury, who picked up five points on their way to defeat at home to Sentinel.

Rico Fourie (69) and Connor Cheshire (54) were the main contributors in Sentinel's 235-9. Daniel Manders (4-52) and Thomas Richards (3-36) were the pick of the Shrewsbury attack.

Shrewsbury's batters then failed fire as they were rolled over for 119. Oliver Wilson took the bowling honours with 4-27, with Jacob Binnersley (3-27) providing fine support.

The day's other clash saw Allscott Heath edge out Shelton by one wicket.

Antonio Morris (75) and Ben Mathews (32) helped Shelton recover from 3-3, but a collapse saw them all out for 135 as Jason Summers (4-19) and Matthew Hutchings (3-17) hit form with the ball.

Summers then top scored with 34 as Allscott fended off an impressive spell from Simon Jones (5-42) to claim a tense victory.