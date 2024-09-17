Champions Shrewsbury serve up thriller in finale

The Division Two champions made it 17 victories from 22 matches and took their points tally beyond the 400-mark with a 40-run win in a pulsating contest at Chester Road.

Derbyshire seamer Pat Brown took 5-50 for the hosts but Will Jenkins hit 79 from just 68 balls as Shrewsbury recovered from 35-5 and then 95-7 to post 191, all in fewer than 30 overs.

The target always looked like being sufficient once Alex Ollerenshaw had taken 4-28 to dismantle the Kidderminster top order, with a 50-run ninth wicket partnership proving only a minor scare before Jenkins removed Zeshan Bashir (30) to cap his own impressive all-round display.

Shifnal’s reward for an impressive season was a third-placed finish after they signed off with a five-wicket win over Old Hill.

Oliver Parton finished with superb figures of 5-16 as the visitors saw their final six wickets fall for just 39 runs.

The total of 178 always looked to be within Shifnal’s reach, particularly with Andre Bradford compiling a steady 54, taking his own tally for the season beyond 800 runs.

Ben Lees’ unbeaten 29 then saw the hosts home, their final total of 326 points almost 50 more than last year’s Division Two champions West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Wellington will be back in the Shropshire League next year, their relegation having already been confirmed.

But their season did at least end with a bang, thanks to an eight-wicket home victory over county rivals Worfield.

Oliver Smith and Matt Simmonds took three wickets each to help bowl the visitors out for just 151, Ben Parker with 51 and Hanro Swanepoel (39 not out) offering the only serious resistance.

Opener Will Lewin then led the charge in the reply, hitting an unbeaten 84 from just 79 balls to ensure Wellington picked up their third win of what has been a testing year with more than 20 overs to spare.

There was no such joy for bottom of the table Bridgnorth, who suffered their 17th defeat of the campaign away at Coventry and North Warwickshire.

Harjivan Dhinsay took three wickets but 101 from Sohaym Maddekar helped the hosts reach 201.

That proved far too tall a total for Bridgnorth, who were bowled out for just 92 in 23 overs. Opener Rahul Kaushal carried his bat, scoring 50 from 65 balls but his efforts proved in vain as wickets tumbled around him.

Bridgnorth, who finished 90 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, must now look to rebuild next season in the Shropshire League.